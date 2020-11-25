Varun Dhawan Denies He was First Choice for Lead Role in Hansal Mehta's Web Series Scam 1992

Varun Dhawan has reacted to a tweet that claimed that he was the first choice for the role of Harshad Mehta in the Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story'. The Twitter user said that Varun was the first choice for the lead role and that it was filmmaker Hansal Mehta who recommended Pratik Gandhi's name.

"Did you know? #VarunDhawan was the first choice to play the iconic role of #HarshadMehta in Scam 1992. Later director Hansal Mehta suggested #PratikGandhi and the rest is history," read the tweet.

But Varun denied that he was ever considered for the project, and tweeted that the only choice for the show could have been Pratik. He also added that he's a big fan of the actor.

"Really not true I think the only choice for this show can be #pratikgandhi absolutely brilliant he is. big fan #scam 1992," read Varun's tweet.

Really not true I think the only choice for this show can be #pratikgandhi absolutely brilliant he is. big fan #scam 1992 https://t.co/IYD7Cv1gIN — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 24, 2020

Scam 1992 narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book 'The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away'. Mehta's show has been winning praise for its storytelling and treatment.