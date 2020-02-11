Delhi result tally
Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani Shoot for New Project in California, See Pic
Varun Dhawan revealed on social media that he is shooting for a project with actor Disha Patani. He even praised Disha's new feature film 'Malang' while encouraging fans to go watch it in theatres.
Image Courtesy: Instagram - _dishaniansworld_
Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani are reportedly shooting together for a commercial in California, USA. Nothing is known about the new project except that the shooting has started in the States.
Varun, in his Instagram stories, first revealed that he was in California ready to start shooting for a project. He was later joined by Disha, who claimed that fans would find out on Thursday what they are actually filming for. Following that, a picture of the two stars sitting together in California has gone viral on social media.
This comes as a big surprise since neither Varun nor Disha had previously mentioned working together on any project. Currently, Varun's upcoming slate of films includes father David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan, an action comedy film titled Mr Lele, which will be the actor's third project with Shashank Khaitan and filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's biopic on Arun Khetarpal.
Disha, on the other hand, is all set to appear alongside Salman Khan for the second time in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will also be starring in Ekta Kapoor-produced film KTina.
