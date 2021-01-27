Varun Dhawan Ditched Ghodi for a Motorbike to Arrive at His Wedding, See Pics

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on Sunday, January 24. The couple has now returned back to Mumbai. Meanwhile, many more pictures of them from the wedding festivities are doing the rounds on social media.

Another image of Varun has surfaced on social media that shows Varun arriving on a bike at his wedding. While it is customary for a groom to ride a horse or a car to his wedding, Varun went the unconventional way and arrived on a motorbike. A sarbala or child who accompanies the groom usually is also seated on Varun's bike as he makes a grand entry for his wedding.

Another picture of his varmala ceremony sees im being lifted in air by his mates as Natasha struggles to put the garland over him. Take a look at their priceless wedding moments here.

Varun also tweeted his thanks to all, for their love and positivity shown towards him and his wife Natasha.

"The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," he wrote.

The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart 🙏 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021

Since Sunday, the actor has been sharing various moments from the wedding on his Instagram.