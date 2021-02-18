Varun Dhawan Ditches Brand Shoots Over Next Three Months as He Kicks Off 'Bhediya' Schedule

A month after marrying the love of his life Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan is back to work. The actor is prepping for his next film with Amar Kaushik. Varun has kickstarted the schedule of the film titled Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He will be filming for a two-and-a-half-month schedule of the monster comedy. Varun, who wishes to give the film his undivided attention, has decided to forgo other work commitments for the next three months. The extensive outdoor schedule makes Varun’s unavailability for brand commitments apparent.

A source close to the actor told ANI that Varun wants to single-mindedly focus on his prep and shoot of the film. He has instructed his team that in the coming weeks, he won’t shoot any commercials or promotional videos in any uncertain terms. Varun, who is a favourite among brands for endorsements, will dedicate his entire time to the workshops. “This is Varun’s first horror-comedy and he is completely invested in the project,” the source was quoted by ANI as saying. The report added that he has planned to hold ad shoots until late May.

A source close to the unit told indianexpress.com that Varun really liked Stree and was excited to do a film in the similar genre, helmed by the same director. The source added, the film will have a long schedule given the amount of VFX and prosthetics it will include. Varun, who will play a character close to ghost for the first time, wants to give it his best.

The film marks Varun and Kriti Sanon’s on-screen reunion after the 2015 film Dilwale directed by Rohit Shetty. Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee in an important role. The film will release later this year. Next, Varun has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in his kitty. He is also committed to Anurag Singh-helmed mass action film Sanki and a biopic titled Ekkis directed by Sriram Raghavan.