Varun Dhawan Ditches His Luxurious Car for an Autorickshaw Ride, Watch Video

Varun Dhawan is all set to hit the big screen with his upcoming film Bhediya, whose teaser was dropped just a few weeks ago. Starring actress Kriti Sanon, the ambitious project is touted to be a horror-comedy. Varun seems to be in a happy zone as audiences have reacted well to the trailer. The 35-year-old actor who is quite active on Instagram recently shared an interesting video. Varun ditched his luxurious car for an autorickshaw ride in Mumbai to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Take a look at the story here.

Varun seemed to be in an awfully good mood as he took a spin in the auto. Dressed in comfortable casuals, the actor shot a short video on his phone and posted it to the photo-sharing app. He was last seen in the Raj Mehta directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, which has now emerged as a massive commercial success. Audiences received his performance in the movie well, and Varun seems quite excited to get back to work.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUeEglW8mak” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

A few weeks ago, Varun took to Instagram to share the first visuals of his highly anticipated movie Bhediya. The teaser opened with Varun’s voice in the background. The setting was amidst a dark forest in which a wolf could be seen stalking a farmhouse. In just a few seconds the trailer cut to a man being chased by a wolf in the same forest. The film, which is expected to be released on November 25, is directed by Amar Kaushik. Take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun captioned the post and wrote: “Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct.” Varun will also be seen in a project titled ‘Ekkis’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. He is also doing the web series, Citadel with Raj and DK at the helm of them. Up next, Varun will also star in ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor as his co-star.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here