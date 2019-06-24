Varun Dhawan Dodges Paparazzi As He Steps Out on Lunch Date With Natasha Dalal, Watch Video
Image: Instagram
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal couple up for lunch! The two were seen stepping out of a posh eatery on Sunday. The couple, who is planning to get married next year, took advantage of the warm weather as they dined al fresco in Mumbai.
Varun wore a light green jersey and black loose trousers. He finished his look with a black cap. Natasha, on the other hand, rocked ultra-chic look in a white crop top and snakeskin print wraparound skirt.
In a video, that has emerged online, Varun seems to be evading the paps and hastily making his way to his car. Watch the video:
Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts. But the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.
Since the last couple of months, rumours of them tying the knot this year have been making the rounds. Breaking his silence on the topic for the first time, Varun recently told Filmfare in an interview that marriage is definitely not on the cards for him this year.
Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan had also quashed the rumours of the actor's December wedding, stating that if the two get married they would tie the knot next year and not before that.
