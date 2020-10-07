Varun Dhawan Drops a Covid-19 Reminder on Kriti Sanon's Romantic Musings

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon pens couplets every now and then on social media. Her fans love this aspect of her personality as much as they adore her for being a versatile actress and a stunning beauty.

Recently, Kriti shared a few philosophical lines on Instagram, that read, "That moment that gaze when you look at him and see the reflection of love pour into his eyes. Not a word spoke but what a conversation that is."

Captioning her post, Kriti wrote, "If you’ve ever felt it, you’d know what I’m talking about."

Varun Dhawan, Kriti's Dilwale (2015) co-star, was quick to comment on her poetry as he wrote in the comments section, "Right now u must only follow this rule. #socialdistancing (sic)." In reply Kriti wrote, "The only one I am having 'that' convo with right now is Disco (sic)." Disco is Kriti's pet dog.

Check out Kriti's post here.

On the work front, Kriti will see the release of her movie Mimi next. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar, who directed Kriti in Luka Chuppi (2019) alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his movie Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The comedy flick was set to release in May but theatre shutdown delayed plans. He recently vacationed in Goa with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.