Varun Dhawan Drops Adorable Pic With Wife Natasha on Anniversary, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Extends Wishes

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Natasha Dalal today. The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in 2021. On this special day, he took to social media to drop a lovely photo with Natasha and their pet dog and penned a short caption which captured all his emotions. Varun expressed his love by writing, “♾ not counting the time I spend with them"

Take a look:

Varun’s fans took to the comment section to wish him on this special day. His Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, too, extended her warm wishes. The actress wrote, “Happy anniversary ♥️" Also wishing them, actress Sophie Choudry dropped a couple of emojis. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Pataudi, too, wished the couple.

Last night, Varun held an intimate anniversary party with his close industry friends. Stars like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and others attended the bash. Malaika and Arjun twinned in black as they arrived for the anniversary bash. Anil Kapoor looked uber cool in black as he attended his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star’s anniversary party. The twosome posed happily for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Bhediya’ by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. In the film, the actor played the role of a shape-shifting werewolf, who, along with his friends, looks for answers amid twists and turns thrown at them. The actor has also joined hands with South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. Apart from Citadel, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor.

