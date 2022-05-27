Varun Dhawan Drops Major Hint About His OTT Debut: ‘Something Is in Works…’

Varun Dhawan has begun the promotion of his upcoming film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. Along with Kiara Advani, the star reached Delhi for an exclusive preview of The Punjabban song, which would be out on the 28th of May. It was during this event that Varun Dhawan dropped some major hints about his OTT debut.

During the conference, Varun Dhawan was asked when would he be joining stars like Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor and make his debut on the web. To this Varun Dhawan replied, “I really can’t give details about this, but something is in works. Hai kuch… something Prime.” The audience hooted and cheered for him as soon as he said that.

Varun further added, “Duniya jo hai bohot chhoti hoti ja rahi hai (the world is becoming smaller) where information and technology is concerned. Kuch genres behtar streaming pe chalegi, kuch kuch theatres pe chalegi (Some genres work better on OTT, some work in theatres). But definitely the audience wants to consume content, they want to be entertained for sure. Right now, jo environment hai (given the circumstances), we want entertainment. We want to laugh, we want to enjoy, zyada gyan nahi chahiye logon ko (people do not want anything preachy). There is an over-burst of information, and we want entertainment from cinema, right now.”

It had earlier been reported that Varun Dhawan would be making his OTT debut with Citadel. For the project he would reportedly be teaming up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the project will be directed by Raj and DK of the Family Man fame. While most information has been kept under wraps, it is being said that Varun and Samantha will feature in the Indian spin-off of the Russo Brothers’ show, and that he will have some high-octane action sequences to pull off. Citadel will stream on Prime Videos.

