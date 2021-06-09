CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Varun Dhawan Enjoys Mumbai Rain, Says 'Felt Amazing'
1-MIN READ

Varun Dhawan Enjoys Mumbai Rain, Says 'Felt Amazing'

credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram

credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday reminisced about his childhood days, saying that he always loved playing in the rain.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday reminisced about his childhood days, saying that he always loved playing in the rain.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen standing shirtless on his balcony and getting wet in the rain on Wednesday. The actor is dressed in black pants, flashing his perfectly chiseled washboard abs.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “MUMBAI ki baarish. (Mumbai rains). As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing."

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 09, 2021, 17:55 IST