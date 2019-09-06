Varun Dhawan Feels Ileana D'Cruz Is As Hot As Thunder

Fans have been gushing over the super-hot pictures that Ileana DCruz has been posting on Instagram lately. The latest to be clean bowled is her Main Tera Hero co-star Varun Dhawan. Ileana posted posted a snapshot on Insta where she poses seductively, lying down in a white swimsuit. "Waiting for the sun to come out…" she captioned the image.

Check out the picture here:

Varun commented on her post with a "thunder" emoji.

Other B-Towners also couldn't help gushing. Malaika Arora commented with a couple of "fire" emojis.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, in which she stars alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.