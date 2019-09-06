Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan Feels Ileana D'Cruz Is As Hot As Thunder

Ileana and Varun have worked together in Main Tera Hero. Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti.

IANS

September 6, 2019
Varun Dhawan Feels Ileana D'Cruz Is As Hot As Thunder
Fans have been gushing over the super-hot pictures that Ileana DCruz has been posting on Instagram lately. The latest to be clean bowled is her Main Tera Hero co-star Varun Dhawan. Ileana posted posted a snapshot on Insta where she poses seductively, lying down in a white swimsuit. "Waiting for the sun to come out…" she captioned the image.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for the sun to come out ☀️ • • • 📸 @colstonjulian 💥

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Varun commented on her post with a "thunder" emoji.

Other B-Towners also couldn't help gushing. Malaika Arora commented with a couple of "fire" emojis.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, in which she stars alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham.

