Varun Dhawan Feels Ileana D'Cruz Is As Hot As Thunder
Ileana and Varun have worked together in Main Tera Hero. Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti.
Image: Instagram
Fans have been gushing over the super-hot pictures that Ileana DCruz has been posting on Instagram lately. The latest to be clean bowled is her Main Tera Hero co-star Varun Dhawan. Ileana posted posted a snapshot on Insta where she poses seductively, lying down in a white swimsuit. "Waiting for the sun to come out…" she captioned the image.
Check out the picture here:
View this post on Instagram
Varun commented on her post with a "thunder" emoji.
Other B-Towners also couldn't help gushing. Malaika Arora commented with a couple of "fire" emojis.
On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, in which she stars alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham.
