Varun Dhawan Finally Gets Wife Natasha Dalal to Make 'Bhabhi Khadi Hai' Reel with Him

Varun Dhawan starred in the remake of the Govinda film Coolie No 1 that released on OTT last year. The film’s remake was made by Varun’s father, who also directed the 90s original. The new Coolie No 1, which released in December 2020, had Sara Ali Khan as Varun’s heroine. The original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor was a hit comedy, with a number of peppy dance numbers that are popular even today.

The 2020 version of the film recreated some of the old songs, and added a few new one to the soundtrack. Among the new songs that got popular is one called ‘Teri Bhabhi’, which shows Varun as a porter dancing at a railway station, confessing his crush on Sara. The upbeat song became very popular after its release, and has been a common background for Reels on Instagram.

While Varun’s fans have been making Reels on the song for a while now, the actor got his wife Natasha to finally be a part of one with him. Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Teri bhabhi khadi hai. I had to tell natasha IL (sic) shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged."

Proving just how popular the song is, on the same day, actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also made a Reel on it. The newly married couple had actor Karanvir Bohra be a part of the video with them. Karanvir is seen trying to flirt with Ankita in the video, when Vicky comes and asks him to leave.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug in February 2021. Despite being in a relationship with Varun for the longest time, Natasha, a fashion designer, has always maintained a low profile.

