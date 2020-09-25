Varun Dhawan Gets Covid Test Done as He Gets Ready to Resume Shoot

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to resume work and has posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19. Varun posted a picture along with a medical personnel dressed in a PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. He then shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

Alongside the post, he wrote: "Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori (Two feet distance and mask is important). Swipe to see my test (it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel."

Varun, who was last seen on screen in "Street Dancer 3D" alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others did not share details about what he's going to shoot for. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David Dhawan.

The film is the remake of the 1995 hit film with the same title. The original rendition that recently clocked 25 years starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The upcoming film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and Johnny Lever in important roles.

Lately, media reports have been abuzz with the possibility of the film taking an OTT route. There has been no official confirmation from the makers if the film will skip the theatrical window and opt for a direct-to-digital release.

Next, Varun has to work on a biopic based on the life of the late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The project will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan who directed Varun in Badlapur (2015).

(with inputs from IANS)