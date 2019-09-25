Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'

Varun Dhawan has fast acquired a massive fan following, courtesy of his charming ways and down-to-earth attitude. Varun has even done some well received films like Badlapur, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2 and October and will be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No 1 in 2020.

Recently, the actor was snapped along with his father David Dhawan as they stepped out of a jetty in the city. Varun kept it simple as he wore a pink gingham print shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims. Varun’s dad David Dhawan, on the other hand, wore a blue t – shirt along with a pair of grey trousers.

Interesting thing being, Varun was spotted wearing bathroom slippers in the pics and fans could not help but hail the actor's move. One user commented, "Isse kehte hai Mass hero," while another one wrote, "My hero @varundvn."

Check out the images of Varun wearing bathroom slippers here:

On the movies front, Varun has currently two movies lined up – Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No 1, both releasing in 2020.

He has been paired up opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D, which has been directed by film series helmer Remo D’Souza.

Post that, Varun will be romancing Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 which is a contemporary remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. The film which has been directed by David Dhawan also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail and others in pivotal roles.

