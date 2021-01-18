Varun Dhawan, Girlfriend Natasha Dalal To Get Married On Jan 24 In Alibaug: Sources

News18 Logo

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, according to sources close to the family. Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship. The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug.The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22, the source told PTI.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021. On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.


