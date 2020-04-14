Varun Dhawan Gives Befitting Reply to Fan Who Accused Him of Violating the National Lockdown

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently found himself at the receiving end of criticism after an image of the actor surfaced on Twitter. In the picture, the Student of the Year actor can be seen shaking hands with a cop.

Soon after the snap was shared, his fans started accusing him of breaching the lockdown.

One of his admirers wrote, “Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor”.

Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor. — Azhearuddin (@Sazhearuddin30) April 13, 2020

To this, the 32-year-old actor replied and said, “Idiot this is [an] old picture clicked 2 months back love u”. Then the fan reverted and said he should have mentioned that in the post.

Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u https://t.co/K9XXKlESnm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 13, 2020

Varun is not the only actor to have faced the accusations of violating the lockdown. Recently, actress Sonakshi Sinha too found her in a complicated situation after Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri shared an image of the actress on Twitter and claimed she was shooting during the lockdown.

Captioning the image, Vivek wrote, “Who shoots in such times?”

Following the tweet, the Dabangg actress clarified and said she is adhering to all rules and urged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to advice her on how to stop the rumour-mongers.

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

