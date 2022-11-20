Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless, Sara Ali Khan Slips Into Red Hot Swimsuit As They Hit The Beach

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan turned beach babies on Sunday. The actors, who worked together in Coolie No.1, took to their respective Instagram accounts and revealed that they were enjoying some sun at the beach in Goa. In the pictures, Sara was seen wearing a red swimsuit while Varun was seen shirtless and in a pair of shorts. The sea doubled up as a picturesque background.

The actors hinted that they were attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is taking place from November 20 to November 28 this year. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, “Sea you 🔜 @varundvn." On the other hand, Varun captioned their picture, “☀️ 🌊 #iffi2022 @saraalikhan95."

Varun will not only be attending IFFI 2022 but will also screen his upcoming film Bhediya. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of IFFI, Varun said, “Hello, I know all of you are waiting for ‘Bhediya’ just like this (pointing to the dog) little buddy of mine. The wait is over, as the film will have its screening at the 53rd IFFI, which will soon begin in Goa. So, let’s meet in Goa on November 25 for the screening of ‘Bhediya'". The horror-comedy will be screened at the film festival on November 25.

While Varun is busy with the promotions and release of his upcoming film, he also has his hands full with Bawaal. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The actors were shooting the film earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has a couple of releases in the making. One of them is Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as well. This will be the first time that the actors are working together.

