Varun Dhawan Asks Photographer 'Teri Shaadi Ho Gayi?' After He Congratulated Actor on Wedding News

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, according to the actor's uncle Anil Dhawan. Varun and Natasha did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship. Even though Varun's uncle has confirmed the actor's marriage rumours, there has been no official announcement about the wedding date from Varun's side.

Recently, when paparazzo congratulated Varun on the wedding news, the actor responded hilariously. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the photographer is seen telling Varun, "Shaadi Mubarak", to which the actor replied, "Teri shaadi ho gayi? Bachche bhi ho gaye? Congratulations!"

Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. It is also being reported that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Salman Khan.

David Dhawan was recently spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's store with son, Rohit Dhawan, and daughter-in-law, Jhanvi. It has also come to light that designer Kunal Rawal might style Varun's wedding wardrobe. Unconfirmed reports doing the rounds of media have said that the wedding will be a three-day affair, from January 22 to 24, and will be conducted as per the Hindu rituals.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1, which opened to negative reviews. He is currently busy with the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.