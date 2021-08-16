Varun Dhawan Has Sweetest Birthday Wish for Dad David Dhawan as He Turns 70

David Dhawan, the man responsible to give Bollywood some of the most remembered comedy films, turns a year older today. From Coolie No1, Hero No1, Judwaa to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Raja Babu, David has made a niche for a category of comedy synonymous to his name today. On the occasion, his son, actor Varun Dhawan shared a special video that traced his father’s journey and incredible contribution in Indian cinema. The video featured snippets from all of David's successful comedy films over the year as well as hilarious dialogues.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Varun called David 'King of Comedy' and listed his achievements, “FTI Gold medalist. Director of 45 motion pictures. Editor of 33 films. The king of comedy.”

Varun’s Bhediya co-star Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “He is gold.” Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan, Punit Malhotra, Nargis Fakhri, Esha Gupta andPiyush Bhagat sentlots of love and greetings. Bipasha Basu, Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Sophie Choudry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mudassar Khan, among others, also wished the 70-year-old director.

Varun has collaborated with his father David on three films, including Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and the latest OTT release, Coolie No.1. In an interview to Hindustan Times, David said, “I treat Varun like I treat any other actor, rather a little worse.”

The father-son duo also opened up on filming kissing scenes for Coolie No 1. They had their individual approaches to the shots however, the common ground was the demand of the scene. David maintained that in today’s time such scenes are not a big deal so there is no reason why the shots are avoided, even if it includes his son.

Up next, Varun has comic horror film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, directed by Amar Kaushik, followed by Sajid Nadiadwala's action thriller Sanki helmed by Anurag Singh. Varun will soon begin work on Ekkis, a biographical war film helmed by Sriram Raghavan, based on the life of military officer Arun Khetarpal.

