Varun Dhawan Heads to Chandigarh to Shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo After Recovering from Covid-19

The cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani are back in action. Recently, Varun, who tested Covid-19 negative, was clicked at the airport while leaving for Chandigarh. The shooting will resume soon as Neetu has also recovered from the virus. Varun was spotted dressed in a brown jacket and trousers. He was wearing a face mask all the time and maintaining social distance.

After joining the sets, Varun updated his social media feed. He shared a selfie with his co-star Kiara on Instagram. Both were seen twinning in black face masks in the picture. Varun and Kiara essay the role of husband and wife in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which went to floors in November, this year. While sharing the post, Varun wrote, “And we’re back #jugjuggjeeyo with my praying partner @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Filmmaker Raj Mehta, who also contracted the novel coronavirus , shared a fresh update for fans on social media. He shared a behind-the-scenes still with a clapboard and wrote, “It’s okay to ask for a time out. It’s okay to keep your head down and lay low. But then dust yourself off, get back in the ring and fight like you’ve never fought before. This was always meant to be a different experience. But WE’RE BACK!! #raringtogo #gratitude”

Jugg Jug Jeeyo, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, also stars Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.

Varun is awaiting the release of his next. Coolie No. 1, directed by David Dhawan, also starring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. The forthcoming comedy is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same title. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. After postponing the release from May 2020 due to lockdown because of coronavirus spread, the movie will now release on Christmas.