Varun Dhawan Helped 200 Bollywood Dancers With Funds: Report

Actor Varun Dhawan has reportedly helped 200 Bollywood background dancers amid the Coronavirus lockdown. According to a report in Times of India, the actor has transferred funds directly into the bank accounts of these dancers as he is aware of the hardships faced by them due to lack of work.

The report quoted Raj Surani, a former background dancer, who now coordinates dancers with filmmakers. He said, “Varun Dhawan has helped the needy dancers. He has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. He was very concerned about how the dancers are managing their livelihood. He promised to help them and try and address their problems.”



Prior, Raj had revealed that Shahid Kapoor has helped 40 Bollywood dancers, severely affected by the pandemic. He had said that Shahid transferred money to these dancers to help them for two to three months.

He had further said that the dancers were shortlisted from when Shahid started his cateer in Ishq Vishq. They also included the dancers who worked with him in Dhating Nach, Shaandaar, and Agal Bagal. 20 of them belonged to choreographer Bosco’s troupe and 20 from choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan’s troupe.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake, directed by his father David Dhawan, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film's schedule had to be halted due to the Coronavirus lockdown.