Varun Dhawan Hints Marriage on the Cards for Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours of a romance brewing between Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. The two have often made several public appearances together in the past two years. If Shraddha's close friend, actor Varun Dhawan's recent interesting exchange with Rohan is anything to go by, it seems the actress is also gearing up to take her relationship to the next level.

Rohan recently extended his best wishes to newly married couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in a post that read, “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Varun, who has been replying to almost all his social media messages, replied saying, “I truly am.” “Hope you are ready,” he added.

A few months back, speculation was rife that things were getting serious between Shraddha and Rohan and that the rumoured couple was likely to tie the knot in 2020. However, Shraddha dismissed the rumours.

In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and Varun that almost confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande.