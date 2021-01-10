Varun Dhawan Hopeful of 2021 Wedding with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan has been sparking wedding rumours with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal for quite sometime now. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic struck and their plans were pushed to a later time. Now Varun has hinted that 2021 maybe the year that they finally tie the knot.

Varun spilled the beans on marriage rumours and shared, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down (COVID and its impact), then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

On the work front, he has seen the release of his comedy Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan on Christmas Day. He was affected by Covid earlier while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, but has completed a schedule of the upcoming film post recovery.

Meanwhile, he plays Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal in Ekkis. Sriram Raghavan, who helmed Badlapur with Varun, shared recently that the actor will undergo intense prep for the upcoming film. "He has to lose weight, take the training that’s meant for army officers, spend some time at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and go through the grind to prepare for his role. We intend to start shooting in September 2021 and complete the film by January 2022, because weather-wise it works well for the film. That’s the timeline we are following right now," Sriram shared about the upcoming film with Varun.