Varun Dhawan, Ileana D'Cruz Wish Main Tera Hero Co-star Nargis Fakhri on Birthday with Funny Pics

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a hilarious picture of his Main Tera Hero co-star Nargis Fakhri on her birthday. The picture has been clicked in a funny situation where Varun can be seen sitting on Nargis' lap. In the picture, Varun was smiling at the camera while Nargis was probably saying something when the photo was clicked.

In the caption of Varun’s Instagram story, he called Nargis a ‘funny’ and ‘good-hearted soul’ and wished her a happy birthday. Talking about their pose for this picture, Varun wrote, “I could only find pictures where I’m sitting on your lap for some reason.”

Before Varun wished Nargis, Ileana D'Cruz also sent birthday greetings to the actress who turned 41 on October 20. Ileana shared two stories on Instagram on the occasion of Nargis’ birthday. The first picture is of Ileana with Nargis. Tagging Nargis in the story, she wrote, “Happy birthday to this insanely tall beautiful human. Here’s hoping I see your goofy self soon.”

Subsequently, she also shared a picture of the Main Tera Hero trio — Nargis Fakhri, Varun Dhawan and herself.

The two women are sitting by the pool and Varun is taking a dip. Ileana has made a ‘YOLO’ sign and her expressions are playful in the picture while Nargis is looking confusingly at the camera.

The actress tagged Varuna and Nargis in the post and said she has no idea why she posed the way she did or why Varun looks exasperated in the picture. She said that Nargis’ expression in the picture is ‘priceless.’

The three actors appeared together in Varun's father David Dhawan's film Main Tera Hero in 2014. David has created many hit comedy movies and this film also proved to be a commercial success.

Nargis is an American born actress who works in Bollywood. She started her career in the Indian film industry in 2011 with Ranbir Kapoor starred Rockstar. She will be next seen with Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz.