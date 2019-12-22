Varun Dhawan is All Praise for Coolie No 1 Co-Star Sara Ali Khan, Says We Get Mad When Together
Actor Varun Dhawan can't stop gushing about his Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan. Although only 24, Varun says she is a thorough professional. He adds that they "get mad" when they "are together".
"Sara is a wonderful co-star. She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together!" said Varun, while interacting with the media at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019.
He added: "Only today, Sara and I woke up at 6 in the morning because we had to shoot for Coolie No. 1 in Karjat. So, we have reached here after three hours of drive. And after finishing this commitment, tomorrow we will head to the studios for a 7am-shift."
Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun's dad David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
The film is set to be theatrically released in India on 1 May 2020, the occasion of International Workers' Day.
Varun also opened up on the failure of Kalank earlier this year. "I think ups and downs are a part of life and we learn from it. It was my first failure as an actor. Now, I have put all my positive energies into Street Dancer 3D. It's my second film with Remo (D'Souza) sir and Shraddha Kapoor after ABCD 2," he said.
Street Dancer 3D also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, and has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra among other places. The film highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music, and is slated to release on January 24.
