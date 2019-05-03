Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Varun Dhawan is Beach Ready on Grazia’s Latest Cover

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Thursday to share the cover of Grazia’s May edition. See photos here.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Varun Dhawan is Beach Ready on Grazia’s Latest Cover
Varun Dhawan. (Image: Instagram/Grazia India)
Varun Dhawan is the cover star of Grazia magazine’s latest edition. The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the cover.

Dressed in a soaking wet red shirt, brown belt and printed lowers, he flaunts his chiselled body on the cover, which has named him “Summer Crush”. “Life’s a beach,” Varun captioned the image.

In the cover story, Varun discusses several aspects of his life and craft, including the fact that how despite being his son, his father filmmaker David Dhawan would have never launched him in Bollywood.

“My dad and I would never have conversations about films when I was growing up. I knew I wanted to be an actor ever since I watched Aankhen in the theatre. Even before I got signed on to star in Student of the Year, my mother would tell me, ‘Your father’s never going to launch you. He’s never launched anyone. He only works with stars,’” he told Grazia.

In fact, Varun revealed that it was only after his first five films turned out successful that his father and elder brother (Rohit Dhawan, director of Desi Boyz) started taking him seriously as an actor. “My dad and brother didn’t think I knew what I was doing initially. They attributed my success to good luck. But their perceptions changed after the successes of ABCD 2, Badlapur and Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” he said.

On the professional front, Varun will next be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s forthcoming film Street Dancer.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
