Varun Dhawan is Definitely Not Marrying This Year, Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Pahlaj Nihalani
Varun Dhawan finally opens up about his marriage plans, Vidyut Jammwals' Junglee fails to impress critics. Here are the entertainment highlights of the day.
Varun Dhawan finally opens up about his marriage plans, Vidyut Jammwals' Junglee fails to impress critics.
Bollywood has been witness to a number of high-profile weddings in the past few months, but it seems that actor Varun Dhawan is not in the mood to join the bandwagon anytime soon. Despite being in a long-term relationship with Natasha Dalal, the actor is more keen on focusing on his movie projects this year than tying the knot, he said in a recent magazine interview.
Former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani is the latest film personality to have been named and shamed by actress Kangana Ranaut. In a video interview, the actress revealed that Nihalani had offered her a "soft-porn sort of character" during her struggling days, and had asked her to do a photo shoot in revealing clothes. The filmmaker has reacted sharply to her comments.
Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee, propagating peaceful co-existence of man and beast, released today but failed to impress. Adam Prince and Chuck Russell’s screenplay is severely underwritten, resulting in a film that is neither Hollywood nor Bollywood style. As a director, Russell, who has impressive Hollywood films like The Mask on his resume falls incredibly short in making Junglee a good watch.
YouTube star Lilly Singh has released a five minute-long rap video touching on stereotyped projection of women in films and music, outlining challenges relating to mental health and makes no bones about bisexuality. She used the music of three popular Hindi songs (Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, All Izz Well and Aankh Marey) with a Bollywood twist for the video.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday stayed the release of controversial movie Lakshmi's NTR till April 3. The order came a day before the film by the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was to hit the screens. The film is based on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's second marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi and subsequent developments.
In a video interview with Midday, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was offered a film by Pahlaj Nihalani, where she was supposed to play "a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss", but she quit the project midway because she was not comfortable with the role. The filmmaker has hit back, saying, "With my advertisement and the poster, she got Mahesh Bhatt’s film Gangster and backed out of my film."
Although Varun barely speaks about it, it is common knowledge that he's been in a stable relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha for several years now. Since the last couple of months, rumours of them tying the knot this year have been making the rounds. Breaking his silence on the topic for the first time, Varun told Filmfare in an interview that marriage is definitely not on the cards for him this year.
