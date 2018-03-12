English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan Is Helping October Co-Star Banita Sandhu Get Comfortable With The Paparazzi
Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, "October" is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.
Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan is looking forward to introducing his October co-star Banita Sandhu to everyone and is helping her get ready for her journey in Bollywood.
The actor has been very protective about Banita and has been giving her all kind of tips for the trailer launch on Monday.
"Banita is just 20 years old and does not know much about how the media functions here," Varun said in a statement.
"She doesn't have a manager so Shoojit dada and I just want to make sure she gets the best and is comfortable cause meeting the massive media and paparazzi can be very overwhelming," he added.
In the film, Varun will be seen playing the role of a sweet yet mischievous boy who is trying to get into the hospitality industry.
He will be seen as a hotel management student who is working in a five-star hotel as part of the trainee programme. Varun's profession plays a very integral part to his character and environment in the film, which shapes up the events that follow.
The actor shot for his character in a hotel in Delhi where he spent time observing the way all the hotel employees work.
A Rising Sun Films Production, the film is set to release on April 13.
