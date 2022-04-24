Varun Dhawan is 'Super Happy' to Spend His Birthday Working, Samantha, Vicky Kaushal Send Love

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turned 35 today and he is happy to be spending it working. On Sunday morning, the Student of the Year actor took to social media to share a picture of his and penned a note for himself on this special day. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a white shirt with some of the buttons unbuttoned. He paired it with beige trousers and can be seen standing in front of his birthday decorations.

His note for self read, “It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release.” The actor is supposed to celebrate his birthday in Lucknow while shooting for Bawaal.

Take a look:

Varun’s fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish him on his birthday. Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happiest Birthday Bro! Jug Jug Jiyo.” Resharing the post, Varun added, “Aap Aur Bhabi Bhi.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be seen with Varun for the first time in Citadel, took to her Instagram Story section to write, “Happy Birthday Rockstar.”

Varun Dhawan has a loaded lineup of projects this year. With Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani hitting screens on June 24th this year to Amar Kaushik’s paranormal comedy, Bhediya to Nitesh Tiwari directed Bawaal in the works, the actor is looking at a promising yet busy year.

According to Pinkvilla’s source, “Varun is stationed in Lucknow and will be shooting for Bawaal on Sunday. He will be celebrating his birthday on the film set with the entire team”. The source also added that Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha Dalal is flying out to Lucknow from their Mumbai home to celebrate her husband’s 35th birthday. “It’s a special day and Varun wants to spend it doing what he loves the most i.e. acting with the person he loves the most i.e. Natasha”.

