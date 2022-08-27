Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, KJo and Others; Celebs Shine In Traditional Outfits At Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's Pre-Wedding Bash

Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot. Their wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday i.e August 28 and pre-wedding rituals have already begun. On Friday night, the couple hosted a mega bash which was a star-studded event.

Several A-listers from the industry attended the pre-wedding bash. While Varun Dhawan was spotted twinning in white with his wife Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora arrived in an ivory lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. Aditya Roy Kapoor also caught everyone’s attention as he arrived in all-black attire. Rakul Preet Singh and her beau Jackky Bhagnani were also snapped together. Sanjay Kapoor also arrived with his family including Shanaya Kapoor. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta,

Ishaan Khatter and Badshah also posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for the mega bash. Looks like black and white was the theme of the party wherein celebs were also asked to grace the special day in traditional ensembles. Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Kunal and Arpita’s wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

