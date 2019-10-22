Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Play Paintball With Fans

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took some time out from their busy schedule to interact with fans as part of a charity initiative.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Play Paintball With Fans
Ditching their busy shoot schedules, actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to playing paintball with fans. Varun and Janhvi's fun-filled interaction with fans on Monday was actually a part of an initiative called Fankind, which has been launched by Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula to raise funds for various causes.

Anshula has already got on board various celebrities to raise funds. Winning fans get to spend time with their favorite star.

Varun shared a photograph on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank U @fanofficial and special thanks to @janhvikapoor for being such a sport and sorry for shooting u."

On the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for the remake of Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. While Janhvi is currently busy shooting for RoohiAfza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

It was reported earlier this year that One of the Karan Johar's ambitious projects Rannbhoomi will star Varun in the lead role with Janhvi. Shashank Khaitaan, who will be helming the film, reportedly had two names in mind, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. The filmmaker has directed both the actresses earlier.

Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

