Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Visit Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland to Prepare for Bawaal: Report

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently shooting for their upcoming film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The actors were constantly sharing photos and hilarious videos with each other from Europe where they were shooting. Now, according to the latest reports, Varun and Janhvi are in Poland for the last leg of their shoot. They have reportedly visited the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland to prepare for their film.

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists do, and heard the history of the place in a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connect with the film’s plot, which has completely been kept under wraps for now.”

The publication further quoted the source as saying, “It’s a special script for all the stakeholders. The shoot so far has gone off very well, with Nitesh Tiwari and team capturing the visual basis essence of the premise. He has shot the entire film at real locations so far – be it in India or abroad, sticking to the need of the story, and Sajid, as a producer, has gone all out to get all the formalities of shoot sorted.”

Bawaal is being directed by National- Award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his film Chhichhore. Varun and Janhvi started filming for the movie earlier in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after which they filmed for a while in Amsterdam.

The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of JugJugg Jeeyo which was released on June 24. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul among others. He also has Bhediya in the pipeline with Kriti Sanon. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Mr And Mrs Mahi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.