Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's Next Film is Titled Mr Lele
The movie marks the collaboration of Varun and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Shrama Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.
The next project of Varun Dhawan with director Shashank Khaitan has got a title now. Reportedly, the movie will be titled Mr Lele, and it will also star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, “After contemplating several options, the makers have zeroed in on Mr Lele as it suits the story best.”
The story will be an out and out entertainer and will also mark the collaboration of the three actors for the first time, which makes them for a new chemistry to be seen by the audience. The makers are currently prepping up for the movie and take it on the floors by end of February or beginning of March 2020. The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai, according to the same report.
Varun and Shashank have worked together earlier in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The duo were reportedly going to work together on Rannbhoomi, but the period drama has been put on hold for now. Varun is currently working on his comic caper Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan.
Kiara, who is gearing up for her upcoming next Good Newwz, has her kitty full of projects and will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Laxmmi Bomb.
Bhumi Pednekar recently starred in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which has been a hit at the box office. She will next be seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and Takht.
