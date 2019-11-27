Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar In Shashank Khaitan's Next Under KJo's Production

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan will be collaborating for the third time soon. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will also feature in important roles.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar In Shashank Khaitan's Next Under KJo's Production
Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan will be collaborating for the third time soon. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will also feature in important roles.

After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan will soon be collaborating with Shahshank Khaitan for the third time. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen opposite him in the film produced by Karan Johar.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, asource revealed, "After contemplating several options, Shashank and KJo finalized the trio. They liked the script and were immediately on board."

The movie hasn’t been titled yet and is currently in its pre-production stage. The project is expected to go on the floors by mid-2020.

Varun Dhawan is currently working on David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, a remake of 1997 film by the same name. Sara Ali Khan will be his co-actor in the film. Post this, he will be working on Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who played an important role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Kiara, on the other hand, is gearing up for her upcoming release Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya’s sequel with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawani.

Bhumi will be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which releases this December. She also has Bhoot and Takht in her kitty, both of which are Karan Johar productions.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram