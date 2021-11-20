Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Starrer Family Drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Release on June 2022

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo finally got its release date and the film will be hitting the theatres on 24 June 2022. On Saturday evening, Varun took to Instagram to share the news along with a small clip. He captioned the post as, “Family is everything ❤

Issilye #JugJugJeeyo! Coming to take over the cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Earlier in the day, the cast had come together for a video call and shared the clip on social media.

This film will see Kiara Adani and Varun Dhawan team up for the first time ever. Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in November last year in Chandigarh. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions and the COVID-19 diagnosis of Varun and Neetu delayed the filming. The cast and crew resumed the shoot after hiatus of months in August this year. Directed by Raj and backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, the film will trace the story of two couples across different generations.

Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul are also part of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

With this film, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor returns to the big screen after nearly seven years. She last shared screen space with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Kiara Advani on the other hand Bhool Bhulaiaya 2 and an upcoming political drama, co-starring Ram Charan. Anil Kapoor has been roped in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht.

