Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani to Star in Romantic Dramedy, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to Play Parents

After dancing with Varun Dhawan in a song in Kalank, Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside the actor in a romantic dramedy. She will also be reuniting with her Good Newwz director Raj Mehta for the project.

The film is being scripted by Raj and his writing partner Rishabh Sharma. It will be a romantic dramedy and should go on the floors around October-November, a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror. While the story is set in North India, contrary to speculation, it is not a sequel to Good Newwz.

The cast will also include Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who will play Varun's parents. Neetu was last seen on screen in Abhinav Kashyap's 2013 film, Besharam.

Varun and Kiara were supposed to work together in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele, but the film was shelved. The filmmaker has said that it was a blessing in disguise as they were supposed to start shooting in March, the time when films were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to Mid-day, Shashank said, "As per our original plan, we were supposed to start filming on March 13. The (suspension of shoots) was announced on March 15. So, the stalling of our film was a blessing in disguise; otherwise, we would have ended up spending a lot more on the pre-production."