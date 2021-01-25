Varun Dhawan Kisses Wife Natasha Dalal in Adorable Picture From Mehendi Ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a gorgeous ceremony in Alibaug. While the wedding had a strict no-photo policy, the actor himself has been sharing photos from the various rituals of the wedding.

Now, Varun has posted an adorable picture with Natasha from their Mehendi ceremony. In the first picture, Varun can be seen kissing Natasha's cheek and in the second photo the couple can be seen staring at each other. He also shared a single photo of Natasha, showing off the gorgeous lehenga she wore from her own label.

After the wedding, Varun shared the highly-anticipated first pictures from the ceremony. As an official announcement, he wrote, "Life long love just became official." In the first picture, the couples families can be seen showering them with flowers. In the second picture, the two can be seen in between their 'Pheras.'

He also shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony. He was seen showing off his ripped biceps in the first picture. In the second picture, he posed with his friends who had T-shirts on with the name of his film characters. He wrote, "HALDI done right."

Varun tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha on Sunday evening at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the event.

Celebrations had started in the wedding venue, The Mansion Resort, on January 22 with the wedding taking place on Sunday. It is reported that the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai come February 2 for film fraternity colleagues.