Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Foray Into Horror-comedy with 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will reunite for Bhediya, arriving in cinemas on April 14, 2022. The movie is helmed by Stree and Bala fame director Amar Kaushik. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal also also part of this project.

A teaser video of the upcoming movie was also unveiled. It shows a man transforming into a werewolf in the dark of night, with full moon against the backdrop.

Bhediya will a part of the horror film universe which is being backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Stree and upcoming Roohi are also part of this universe.