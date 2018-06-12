English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Varun Dhawan Lauds Amish Tripathi For His New Book Suheldev & the Battle of Bahraich
Varun was speaking on the sidelines of launch of Amish Tripathi's book Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says it is high time that Indians stop looking at the West for heroes as there are a number of legends within their own country.
Varun was speaking on the sidelines of launch of Amish Tripathi's book Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich. The book is based on story of Raja Suheldev, a legendary but forgotten hero, and an unforgettable battle which kept the Turks at bay for almost 170 years.
"It's the time when we should celebrate our Indian heroes and not look up to the West for heroes. Around 20 to 25 per cent of our population is made up of tribes and castes and that's not really been represented in books or our literature as much or in films for that matter," said Varun in a statement to IANS.
Praising Amish for writing about India's own hero, Varun said: "Amish is doing a great job by actually representing it. When you read the book and when you see the landscape of how he describes the world, your imaginations just run wild."
If Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich is adapted into a film, Varun says he would want to be a part of it.
"I thought when can a movie be made out of this. Can I be a part of it or will I be very short for it? I was very fascinated with the backdrop of the book. It tells the story of a hero," he said.
Amish's popular novel The Immortals of Meluha is being adapted for the big screen. Filmmaker Karan Johar has obtained the rights for an adaption of the popular book. The English rights of the same have gone to an undisclosed American producer.
Asked whose life would he want to play out in a film if given a chance, Varun said: "Honestly when someone offers me to do a biography, I get scared. I don't want to do it most of the times because I feel all the fictional characters I am playing are like biographies but only to me.
"If I had to do a biography on someone, it would be on my father's life. Sometime in the future I would like to enact his young and old days. Probably till the time he had me," said Varun.
Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich will release on July 23.
Also Watch
Varun was speaking on the sidelines of launch of Amish Tripathi's book Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich. The book is based on story of Raja Suheldev, a legendary but forgotten hero, and an unforgettable battle which kept the Turks at bay for almost 170 years.
"It's the time when we should celebrate our Indian heroes and not look up to the West for heroes. Around 20 to 25 per cent of our population is made up of tribes and castes and that's not really been represented in books or our literature as much or in films for that matter," said Varun in a statement to IANS.
Praising Amish for writing about India's own hero, Varun said: "Amish is doing a great job by actually representing it. When you read the book and when you see the landscape of how he describes the world, your imaginations just run wild."
If Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich is adapted into a film, Varun says he would want to be a part of it.
"I thought when can a movie be made out of this. Can I be a part of it or will I be very short for it? I was very fascinated with the backdrop of the book. It tells the story of a hero," he said.
Amish's popular novel The Immortals of Meluha is being adapted for the big screen. Filmmaker Karan Johar has obtained the rights for an adaption of the popular book. The English rights of the same have gone to an undisclosed American producer.
Asked whose life would he want to play out in a film if given a chance, Varun said: "Honestly when someone offers me to do a biography, I get scared. I don't want to do it most of the times because I feel all the fictional characters I am playing are like biographies but only to me.
"If I had to do a biography on someone, it would be on my father's life. Sometime in the future I would like to enact his young and old days. Probably till the time he had me," said Varun.
Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich will release on July 23.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return