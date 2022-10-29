Varun Dhawan Lauds Virat Kohli's Performance in T20 World Cup, Says 'Abhi Bhagwaan Hai Voh'

In a recent video, Varun Dhawan lauded Virat Kohli for his exceptional performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. It was just a week ago when Kohli led India to victory in a thrilling match against Pakistan. Virat Kohli put up a whopping 82 runs on the scoreboard in 53 balls. After his heroic innings against Pakistan, Kohli once again displayed his batting prowess by registering 62 runs not out off 44 balls in the match against the Netherlands.

Notably, Varun Dhawan and Virat Kohli share an amicable bond and they got closely acquainted through Anushka Sharma, who was Dhawan’s co-star in Sui Dhaga. Now, during his latest public appearance, when paparazzi asked Varun Dhawan to comment on Virat Kohli’s performance in the ongoing tournament, the former couldn’t control himself to heap praise for the batsman in proper Bombaiyaa language. In a video filmed near the actor’s vanity van, a pap enquired Dhawan about his views on King Kohli’s performance. The actor compares the legendary player to god, “Kya bole unke baare mein matlab abhi bhagwaan hai voh (What’s there to say, he is God).” The paparazzo then informs Varun about Kohli hitting a six during a match and he cheers for him, “Phaad rahe hai, bhai phaad rahe hai (killing it, he’s killing it).” Watch the video here:

Among the many spectators of the India vs Pakistan match, one was Varun Dhawan who filmed his reaction when the team in blue came out with flying colours. In the clip, Virat Kohli was seen cheering for Virat Kohli. “India India India. Unbelievable India wins happy Diwali. Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches. King Virat Kohli,” he captioned the video.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen opposite Kiara Advani in JugJugg Jeeyo. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming psychological horror comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. In addition to this, Dhawan has also teamed up with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal.

The actor will soon make his online debut with the Indian spinoff of the American drama series Citadel. The project created by the Russo brothers will be helmed by the director duo Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru.

