Varun Dhawan Lip Syncing to Guru Randhawa’s Lahore Song is Unmissable

Seems Varun Dhawan is missing his shooting days. Now, in the latest entry on his Instagram story section Varun is lip syncing the popular number Lagdi Lahore Di. Not just lip syncing, Varun’s expressions in the short clip are unmissable. The upbeat number is from his film Street Dancer 3D that featured Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi among others.

The party number has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. The song was originally sung and penned by Guru Randhawa. The film was directed by Remo D’Souza. The film marked Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after ABCD 2.

Watch Varun's Instagram story here:

Earlier this week, Varun celebrated 30 million followers on Instagram with a video clip. Sharing his joy and thanking his online family, he wrought, “30 MILLION #varuniacs… Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit".

Varun will be next seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1, directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

The project is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.