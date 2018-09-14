Varun Dhawan Made Everyone Comfortable, Says Sui Dhaaga Co-Actor

Actor Mahesh Sharma, who featured in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will feature in the forthcoming film Sui Dhaaga."After reading the script, I gave audition for couple of roles but didn't get selected for any of them. Then I got another role to play. Of course, the credit goes to my director who trusted me. I have gained weight and changed my look for the film," Mahesh said in a statement.Talking about his Sui Dhaaga co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, he said, "It was a wonderful experience while working with both of them. They are very talented and hardworking. Varun is very good in making his co-actors comfortable. We used to crack jokes. Anushka was very nice to everyone on the set."Sui Dhaaga has brought together the National Award-winning producer-director duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya, the team that won hearts with their first collaboration Dum Laga Ke Haisha.