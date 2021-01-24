Varun Dhawan Marries Natasha Dalal In Intimate Ceremony

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

“Life long love just became official,” he captioned the pictures. The couple opted for colour-coordinated heavily embellished Indian attires in beige for their special day. While Dalal wore a lehenga and kept her hair, make-up and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete his look. Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort. A source close to the couple had earlier told .