Varun Dhawan Marries Sara Ali Khan in New Still from Coolie No 1

In a new still, from the Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are looking like a perfect bride and groom.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
Varun Dhawan Marries Sara Ali Khan in New Still from Coolie No 1
After Street Dancer 3D, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has another movie in the loop. The actor is working on his father David Dhawan’s movie, Coolie No 1, along with Sara Ali Khan. Given their love for comedy, both the actors might rock it as they step in the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor for the upcoming film.

In a new still, from the movie, Varun and Sara are looking like a perfect bride and groom. The duo looks adorable as they pose as a newly married couple. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the picture and wrote, “Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... New glimpse from Coolie No 1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release.”

In the still, while Dhawan looks dapper in a white suit and clean shave, he can be seen holding Sara in his arms. The Kedarnath actress is donning a white wedding dress like a Christian bride, completed with a veil and a white pair of heels.

The film, which is slated to release on May 1 this year, is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name. It was also directed by David Dhawan. Interestingly, this is the second time when Varun is working in his father’s directorial. He had earlier starred in Judwaa 2.

The remake also stars Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsaniai in lead roles.

