Varun Dhawan Meets Fans, Takes Blessing From Elderly Couple as He Travels to Warsaw for Bawaal's Shoot

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest production Bawaal has already completed its shooting schedule in Amsterdam. Directed by Dangal famed Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal would tell the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town. He aspires to marry her one day in hopes of elevating his social status. The film features Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Since the announcement of the project, the fans are excited to see the pair of stylish Gen-Z actors collaborating for the first time. Not only that, the makers of the film have kept the excitement intact by occasionally sharing glimpses from their shooting schedule. In one of the recent posts by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Badlapur actor can be spotted revealing the next location for their schedule.

In the 40-second long video, Varun states excitedly that the team is heading to Warsaw, Poland to commence shooting for their next schedule. The actor can be seen donning a stunning red jacket over a plain white t-shirt. To complete his look, the actor is also wearing pink-colored joggers as he boards a train and interacts with some fans onboard.

The film is slated to release on April 07, 2023.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan’s latest comedy-drama film Jugjugg Jeeyo has become a hit at the Box Office. The laughter riot which also featured Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Manish Paul in prominent roles collected Rs 132 crores at the Box office. Not only that, but the film also received positive reviews from movie buffs and critics.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Goof Luck Jerry’, a black comedy drama is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila and features a star cast of Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisth, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The movie will be hitting the silver screens on July 22.

