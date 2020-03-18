Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Weddings Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare: Report

Rumours were rife in B-Town that Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal were set to tie the knot this summer, while Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were planning an April wedding. However, the coronavirus outbreak has reportedly put their wedding plans on hold.

A source quoted by Mid-Day revealed that in the time of social distancing and self-quarantine, the Dhawans have shifted their wedding dates to the second half of the year. "The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand," the source said.

Ali and Richa too may postpone their plans of a wedding ceremony. "Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year," says a source close to the couple.

Follow @News18Movies for more