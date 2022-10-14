Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Look Deep In Love On Their Second Karva Chauth; Pics

Bollywood’s power couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their second Karwa Chauth together on Thursday, October 13. Varun took to social media and shared pictures from the festivities and we can’t take our eyes off the stunning couple. In the first picture, Varun and Natasha were seen striking a pose for the camera, whereas in another click the actor was seen feeding his with sweets. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, “Happy #KarwaChauth”.

Varun looked handsome as he wore an embellished red kurta with stripe detailing along with white pyjamas. Natasha, on the other hand, embraced a traditional look as she wore a pink bralette, and flared palazzos along with a bandhani jacket-style shrug. She accessorized her look with chunky earrings and a bindi and opted for a middle-parting wavy hairdo and minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Soon after Varun shared the pictures, his industry friends flooded the comment section with compliments. Karisma Kapoor commented with multiple happy emojis, while Zaheer Iqbal dropped a red heart emoticon on the post. Apart from his celebrity friends, several fans also showered love on the couple. One of the users wrote, “Such a beautiful couple”. “Too cute you guys are looking,” another comment read.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at an Alibaug farmhouse. The wedding was a low-key affair attended only by the couple’s family and close friends. Varun and Natasha met when they were in school and have been together ever since.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the much-acclaimed film JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. Varun will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is being bankrolled under the banner Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The film will release on November 23, 2022. Besides this, Varun also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here