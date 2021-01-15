Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Reportedly Get Married in Alibaug on January 24

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to be all set to get married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The couple is rumoured to be planning to tie the knot soon and the news has been doing rounds for a long time. However, it has been now confirmed that an extravagant wedding ceremony will take place in Alibaug on January 24. Varun and Natasha are childhood friends and have been dating each other for a long time now. The couple has often been spotted together at various Bollywood parties and events.

As per anETimes report, the wedding ceremony will take place over five days, from January 22-26 in Alibaug, as a source close to them revealed the same. The couple has already sent the digital invites to their close friends and family as the wedding will be an intimate ceremony owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The reports published by another portal suggests that Dhawans have booked a beachside resort in Alibaug and are planning a grand wedding. Both families have already started shopping. A source close to them also revealed that Dhawans wanted to have a big fat Punjabi wedding, however, they have to drop the plan due to ongoing pandemic. As per the reports, the wedding will take place by following the bio-secure bubble protocol.

The reports are also rife that the bride-to-be Natasha, who is a fashion designer by profession, has designed her own wedding outfit. She has earlier designed outfits for oither brides as well. Meanwhile, any official announcement has not been made by Dhawans regarding the same.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Chandigarh.