Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie the Knot in December, Actor Postpones Street Dancer 3D Release: Report
Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts but the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key.
Varun with Natasha.
Actor Varun Dhawan reportedly requested Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza to push the movie to a new release date in 2020 because he is likely to get married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in December this year.
A source close to the film's team told SpotboyE: "Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D'souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019." Street Dancer 3D, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on November 8, 2019, is currently slated to release on Republic Day weekend next year.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. Notably, Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2, which went on to become a big hit. Street Dancer 3D, the upcoming installment, will bring back the hit pairing of Shraddha and Varun from the previous film. The dance film franchise's third part has already completed a schedule each in Punjab and London.
Meanwhile, Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts. But the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.
Since the last couple of months, rumours of them tying the knot this year have been making the rounds. However, Varun recently told Filmfare in an interview that marriage was definitely not on the cards for him this year.
Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan had also quashed the rumours of the actor's December wedding, stating that if the two get married they would tie the knot next year and not before that.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Mirage-2000: India's Preferred Fighter Jet 20 Years Ago at Kargil, Now at Balakot - Here's Why
- First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them
- Kabir Singh Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark And Shahid Kapoor Has the Most Epic Reaction
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s