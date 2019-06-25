Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie the Knot in December, Actor Postpones Street Dancer 3D Release: Report

Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts but the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie the Knot in December, Actor Postpones Street Dancer 3D Release: Report
Varun with Natasha.
Actor Varun Dhawan reportedly requested Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza to push the movie to a new release date in 2020 because he is likely to get married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in December this year.

A source close to the film's team told SpotboyE: "Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D'souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019." Street Dancer 3D, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on November 8, 2019, is currently slated to release on Republic Day weekend next year.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. Notably, Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2, which went on to become a big hit. Street Dancer 3D, the upcoming installment, will bring back the hit pairing of Shraddha and Varun from the previous film. The dance film franchise's third part has already completed a schedule each in Punjab and London.

Meanwhile, Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts. But the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

Since the last couple of months, rumours of them tying the knot this year have been making the rounds. However, Varun recently told Filmfare in an interview that marriage was definitely not on the cards for him this year.

Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan had also quashed the rumours of the actor's December wedding, stating that if the two get married they would tie the knot next year and not before that.

