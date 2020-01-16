Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie the Knot in May 2020?

Last year on Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan accepted his relationship with Natasha Dalal. Since then there have been reports that the two might tie the knot soon. Even though there is no confirmation on the marriage rumours, a new report suggests that a May 2020 wedding for the couple is on the cards.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the couple is looking forward to their wedding in Goa, similar to Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan.

“Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood,” the portal quoted a producer as saying.

Earlier it was rumoured that the two may tie the knot in December 2019. However, Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan had quashed the rumours of the actor's December wedding, stating that if the two get married they would tie the knot next year and not before that.

Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts. This comes as no surprise as the two have been in a relationship for a long time and are often spotted at events and dinners together. They have been known each other a long time and Varun never shies away when it comes to talking about Natasha.

On the film's front, Varun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film hits the theaters on January 24.

